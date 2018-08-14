government Considering National Housing Bond to Address Housing Application Backlog.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says the government is considering the establishment of a National Housing Bond.

He is confident that this move will help address growing applications for public housing in the country.

Dr Rowley made the disclosure at the distribution of keys to 71 new home owners in Point Fortin on Monday.

The Prime Minister noted that innovated ways must be found to increase the number of housing units.

In another such ceremony today, the Prime Minister also distributed keys to would be residents of a new community called River Runs Through off the Arima Bypass Road this morning.

This is a new housing development construction of which began in 2016.

