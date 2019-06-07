Minister of National Security , Stuart Young says Venezuelans nationals at the Immigration Detention Centre, who are being held only for violating immigration laws, will be allowed to take part in the registration process.

He made the comment while speaking with reporters following a tour of the migrant registration centre in Port of Spain on Thursday.

He also addressed claims by detainees at the IDC that they were being treated cruelly by the authorities at the centre.

On Monday several of the detainees embarked on a hunger strike complaining that they were not being treated fairly.

Minister Young, however, said that the IDC is not an inhumane place.