Attorney General, Faris A Rawi, says the government has no role in the appointment of members of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

He explains that the constitution indicates that the appointment members shall be agreed on by the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

Speaking in the Senate this afternoon, the AG said the government intends to comply with the constitution.

Former People’s Partnership government minister, Devant Maharaj, claimed victory on Monday, in the final leg of his legal battle challenging the make-up of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.

He said the development calls into question the leadership of the judiciary.

Reports indicate that delivering the judgment on Monday, five British Law Lords over­turned a decision of the local Court of Appeal to dismiss Maharaj’s claim over two retired judges being appointed to the body.

Mr. Maharaj gave his views on the judgment while speaking with reporters.