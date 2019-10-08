Finance Minister Colm Imbert has revealed that US-based travel and hospitality conglomerate, Apple Leisure Group, is the “brand manager” Government is in talks with to take over operations at the Magdalena Grand and Golf Resort in Tobago.

Imbert revealed the name of the company on Tuesday morning at a post-budget breakfast meeting, which was hosted Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, at the Hyatt Regency.

Apple Leisure Group is a vertically-integrated American travel and hospitality conglomerate focused on packaged travel and resort/brand management in Mexico and the Caribbean.

It is the parent company of resort and brand management company AMResorts and its loyalty program, Unlimited Vacation Club.

The Finance Minister said that Apple Leisure Group is the largest charter airline operator in the United States.

The Finance Minister said the vacation resort company help lift Tobago, once the negotiations are successful.

Minister Imbert said the government asked AMResortsto take over the hotel as-is and where is.

He said once upgrade works are finished, Magdalena may possibly be rebranded AMResorts.