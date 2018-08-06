Government Ministry Re-Shuffle announced by the PM

The following was released by the Office of the Prime Minister

Reassignment, Revocation and Appointment of Ministers

In accordance with the provisions of Sections 3(9), 76(3) and 79(1) and 82(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley yesterday (August 05, 2018) advised Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to:

(i) revoke the appointment of Mr. Maxie Cuffie as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and appoint him as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration;

(ii) revoke the Prime Minister’s assignment as Minister of Housing and Urban Development;

(iii) revoke the appointment of Major General (Retired) Edmund Dillon as Minister of National Security and appoint Major General (Retired) Dillon as Minister of Housing and Urban Development; and

(iv) revoke the appointment of Mr. Stuart Young as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and appoint Mr. Young as Minister of National Security, in addition to his responsibilities as Minister of Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also advised the President that the Minister of Public Administration, Ms. Marlene Mc Donald resumed her duties on Thursday August 02, 2018

