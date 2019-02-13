The government says the Police Service and other arms of national security have been planning for the safety and security issues associated with Carnival for the past few months, as it does on an annual basis.

Minister of Agriculture Land and Fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, gave the update on behalf of the National Security Minister as he responded to question posed by the Opposition Senator, Wade Mark this afternoon.

Minister Mark wanted to know, in light of the expected increase in the number of tourists arriving for Carnival and having regard to the fact that some tourists have recently been victims of crimes, what measures are being employed to ensure that visitors are kept safe.

Minister Rambharat informed the Senate of how the matter is being addressed.