Member of Parliament for Naparima, Rodney Charles, says government needs to come up with a decisive plan of action to curb what he describes as the out of control refugee crisis.

Mr. Charles took note of comments made by Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, when he stated that the Government will consider a possible policy for Venezuelan Nationals to work in the country for a stipulated period.

He suggested to the state that there be a well thought out policy on such an important matter.

Mr. Charles said the United Nations estimates the number of Venezuelans currently in Trinidad and Tobago to be over 40,000.

However, the Naparima MP questioned how, without knowledge of the actual figures, could a policy be developed to provide jobs for them…

He also claimed that there is no accurate data of numbers, age groups, education or health needs of these refugees to begin to form the basis of any assistance needed.

Mr. Charles questioned, with the unemployment rate of TT nationals increasing, how does the government hope to provide jobs for some forty thousand refugees for an entire year?