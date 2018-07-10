Government Refuses Nomination of Harold Phillip for T&T’s Top CoP Post.

Debate on the motion to consider the nomination of Harold Phillip as Commissioner of
Police ended with the government refusing to endorse the nomination.
This was indicated by House Speaker Brigid Anisette George this afternoon following a
vote on the motion. This as the special session concluded and the House was
adjourned again for the August recess.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley ended the debate before the vote was put, re-stating the
government’s position that it did not support the process employed by the Police
Service Commission in this matter.
