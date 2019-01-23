Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Allyson West, says the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has saved one hundred million dollars from the removal of the gas subsidy.

Minister West made the comment as she piloted the Finance Variation of Appropriation Financial Year 2018 Bill, in the Senate today.

However, the remarks from Minister West prompted Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Wade Mark, to raised concerns surrounding a possible violation of the Production Subsidy and Levy Act.