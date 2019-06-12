Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, says discussions are ongoing with Pan Trinbago on finding ways to help make Steelbands become more self-sufficient.

In the Senate on Tuesday, Minister Gadsby-Dolly was asked, in light of the financial challenges and lack of sponsorship experienced by Steelbands within recent times, what steps are being taken to ensure future sponsorship of these bands.

The Minister explained that the government has contributed in excess of $80 million in the annual panorama competitions over the last three and a half years and the Ministry continues to provide assistance to bands for this event.