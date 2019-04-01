Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has spoken on the ongoing impasse between BPTT and residents in the communities of Mayaro and Guayaguayare.

Last week the residents and community based contractors complained that not enough local content was being utilized by the large energy companies in their downstream processes.

Communications Minister, Stuart Young, and Minister of Energy Franklin Khan subsequently met with Regional President, BP Trinidad and Tobago, Claire Fitzpatrick, Regional President and Vice President Corporate Operations, Giselle Thompson respectively, on the matter.

In a statement following the meeting, the Energy Ministry maintained its interest in ensuring local content in the energy sector, including the engagement of community based contracting services and the overall impact Energy companies have in their fence-line communities.

Dr Rowley explained that, from his understanding, the disagreement stems from a change in the business model employed by big businesses as they seek to cut costs.

However he was adamant that the Government will not allow big foreign businesses to take this country’s resources without adequate compensation…directly and indirectly

Dr Rowley implored large energy sector companies to adopt a model similar to that of the Government regarding small businesses.

He added that this is a matter which the Government takes seriously and he insisted that it will be addressed.