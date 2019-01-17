Opposition MP, Dr Bhoe Tewarie says while he is disappointed that the Sandals Tobago has fallen apart, he believes that this is the fault of the Government.

He made the claims while speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Thursday.

Dr Tewarie expressed his belief that the “obstinate and belligerent” behaviour of Government representatives led to the downfall of the negotiations.

He added that the Government must take full responsibility for their refusal to level with citizens of this country on whose behalf the Administration governs.

Dr Tewarie suggested that the Government’s failure to hold proper public dialogue on the matter and secure public buy-in is what caused the situation to fail.