Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, says in spite of media reports indicating that the Director of Virtu Ferries, the Maltese company responsible for the procurement of the new fast ferry for the sea bridge, is currently before the courts on bribery and money laundering charges, the government will continue with the transaction.

He made the revelation in the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon during the question and answer period.

Minister Sinanan also responded to another question regarding reports that the Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and the Chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited travelled to Malta in February to inspect the MV Jean De La Valette.

He was asked to indicate what technical expertise did these Chairmen rely on for their assessment.