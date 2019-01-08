Despite the Prime Minister’s claims of diversification through agriculture, farmers are still unhappy about how the Government plans to expand the agriculture industry.

Dr Rowley gave an update on several initiatives last night including lands in Moruga and Caroni. But it is the decision regarding lands in Aripo that has left farmers upset.

Dr Rowley revealed last night that a Government owned cattle facility in Aripo will be soon operated by a private entity as it is not profitable in its current form.

However, head of the Sheep and Goat Farmers Association, Shiraz Khan said an arrangement could have been made which would have seen many small scale farmers benefit rather than 1 private entity.

He told News Power Now that to him, this all seemed like an election ploy.

He added that this model was already tried but is yet to succeed.