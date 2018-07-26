Power102FM

Government’s Opponents Ponder A Gary Griffith CoP Appointment.

Government’s Opponents Ponder A Gary Griffith CoP Appointment.

0

General Secretary of the Congress of the People, Odai Ramischand, indicates should Gary Griffith be appointed as the Commissioner of Police there may be a number of grounds on which such an appointment could be challenged.

Speaking on Power 102.1fm this afternoon, Mr Ramischand itemized the legal difficulties that can arise.

Meanwhile, Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen, said there are still  many questions that the government must answer on this serious issue and she is hoping that at  Monday’s sitting citizens will be updated on them.

Gary Griffith Condemns Comments Made in JSC Meeting
COP welcomes intervention by top CoP…
Drama Unfolds in the Parliament as Ganga Singh Accuses Government of Interference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: