National Security Minister, Stuart Young, says he intends to bring legalization to Cabinet for approval to ban the use of glass bottles during Carnival events.

Speaking at the weekly post Cabinet news briefing this afternoon, Minister Young said that he intends to ban the use of glass bottles during all Carnival events prior to the Parade of the Bands and on both Monday and Tuesday.

Minister Young said he will discuss the proposal with the relevant stakeholders in order to have it implemented before Carnival 2020.

Meanwhile, former Port-of-Spain Mayor, Louis Lee Sing, responding to reports of the Security Minister’s plan to ban glass bottles during Carnival, said that the decision is never too late, but wonders how many lives would have been saved if the plan was done seven years ago.

Mr Lee Sing during an interview with News Power Now this afternoon said that, a few weeks after Commissioner Gary Griffith got into office, he received correspondents via email to meet and discuss his plan as Mayor to have glass bottles banned during Carnival celebrations.

Mr Lee Sing said this was a vision he wish was implemented to years ago, even after he left office.