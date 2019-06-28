A pupil of the Grant Memorial Presbyterian School in San Fernando is this country’s top student in the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination.

The identity of the student was kept closely guarded before 9 o’clock on Friday by Ministry officials.

In fact, Education Minister Anthony Garcia told News Power that he wasn’t even prepared to divulge which area the school was situated.

However, flanked by the San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, the Attorney General Farris Al Rawi – who is a past student of the school – and Education Ministry officials, the Education Minister revealed that Siri Vadlamudi is the top student.

She will be attending the Naparima Girls High School.

Minister Garcia congratulated the teachers, parents and students at the school for their hard work ahead of the exams.

Speaking to the media after the announcement Siri and her parents spoke of their feelings after hearing the news.