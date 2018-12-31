With thousands of workers losing their jobs in 2018, this year was a difficult one for the labour movement and Secretary General of the Communications Workers Union Clyde Elder, believes the Government will pay for this at the polls.

Speaking with News Power Now, he said that there is a blatant lack of respect shown to Labour in this country.

He added that he hopes 2019 brings a change in the way Government treats Trade Union and it members.

While he believes that the present administration will pay for their actions at the polls, Mr Elder also noted that the country needs a new political entity to emerge.