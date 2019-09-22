There are reports of long lines at supermarkets in Trinidad- this as consumers make every effort to stock up on supplies, in light of the impending passage of Tropical Storm Karen. Scores of shoppers have joined lines, filling their trolleys and shopping baskets with the essentials, key among these, canned goods, water and candles.

Here’s a list of emergency essentials you should have stocked, in light of the Met Office’s warning of the looming Tropical Storm:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation) Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home) Flashlight Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) Extra batteries (Similar item available in the Red Cross Store) Deluxe family first aid kit Medications (7-day supply) and medical items Multi-purpose tool Sanitation and personal hygiene items Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies) Cell phone with chargers. Family and emergency contact information Extra cash Emergency blanket Map(s) of the area

Consider the needs of all family members and add supplies to your kit:

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Additional supplies to keep at home or in your survival kit based on the types of disasters common to your area:

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags