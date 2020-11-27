Advertisement

LATEST CORONA VIRUS INFO – OFFICIAL STATS AND MAPS

Group reports TT “reckless” deportation to International Bodies -wants Venezuela to condemn

Nov 27, 2020 | 0 comments

An organization known as The Venezuelan Council for International Relations (Covri), is calling for the protection of the 16 Venezuelan children and the prompt reunification with their families.”

In a statement on Thursday, the group called on Venezuelan authorities to strongly condemn and denounce the forced and reckless deportations of Venezuelan children from Trinidad and Tobago before international bodies such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the Caribbean Community (Caricom), UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.”

The group said: “These 16 children along with nine Venezuelan migrant women were thrown into the sea in a small roofless boat, with little food and gasoline, despite stormy conditions. They arrived many hours later in the La Barra tributary of the Orinoco Delta showing symptoms of dehydration.”

Covri claimed the deportation occurred shortly before authorities had an opportunity to evaluate the cases and the conditions of the young migrants.

They want the government to avoid new detentions and/or forced and reckless deportations of Venezuelan children.

