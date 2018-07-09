Gulf of Paria Oil Spill in Focus, Environmental Group Wants Answers.

As authorities struggle to contain oil and gas emissions form an abandoned oil well in the Gulf of Paria, one environmental group says there are a lot of questions that need to be answered surrounding the oil spill.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, General Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, Gary Aboud said stakeholders are yet to see a risk analysis of any kind from the authorities.

The abandoned oil well ruptured last Thursday causing oil and gas to shoot 40 feet up from the seabed.

The oil spill is believed to have been triggered by recent seismic activity.

Mr. Aboud is calling for answers and more transparency in how the authorities are handling the issue.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...