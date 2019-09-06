A man was this morning shot in Arima and has since been hospitalised. Details are limited at this time, however it is reported that at around 2:30am, police responded to reports of several loud explosions in the vicinity of Massy Stores at Cocorite Road in Arima. Police said those who heard the explosions, drew closer to the area to investigate and subsequently discovered the man, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name is yet to be released, was taken to the nearby hospital. It is reported that the suspected assailants had made their way to the hospital to ensure that the man had died. Police have since conducted patrols around the facility.

News Power Now Digital will have updates as further information becomes available.

