Head Of The Islamic Front Distances The Muslim Community From The Slaying Of Wayne Jackson.

The Muslim community is distancing itself from the slaying of Superintendent of Prison Wayne Jackson.

Mr Jackson was brutally murdered while entering his Malabar residence on Tuesday, October 02nd.

Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah says that allegations that members of the Muslim Community were directly involved in the killing of the Superintendent by one popular crime show host are absolutely unfounded and untrue.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Abdullah revealed that there were checks and investigations being carried out by the Islamic Front, and they have so far proven that no one in the Muslim community was involved.

He revealed that Superintendent Jackson was actually a friend of the Muslim Community and these allegations only serve to place the Muslim Community in a negative light.

