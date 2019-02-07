While the proper systems were activated after a tragic accident on Tuesday morning along the Uriah Butler Highway which resulted in the death of two women and injuries to some 48 others, a lack of bed space presented a problem.

This is according to President of the Nurses Association Idi Stewart.

Speaking with News Power, he revealed that the proper systems took effect once the victims came to the health institutions. The injured were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, the Chaguanas Regional Health Facility and the San Fernando General Hospital.

Mr Stewart said nurses had to be pulled from other departments given the volume of patients who came in especially at the Complex in Mt Hope.

He disclosed, however, that some patients had to make do without beds for some period of time.

He reiterated his call for the NCRHA to increase nursing numbers to ensure that patients can access the quality of care they deserve. He said this incident has underscored his concern that if a major event were to take place, the public health institutions would not be in a position to handle a mass influx of patients.

Efforts to contact the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh for a comment were not successful.