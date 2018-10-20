Health Agencies Activate Emergency Operations.

In support of the national response to the severe weather, the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities have activated their emergency operations. According to a release, Health teams are working as part of the relief efforts coordinated by the National Emergency Operations Centre to bring relief to affected residents.

Both the La Horquetta Health Center and the AroucaHealth Centre have been activated as advanced medical posts.

This was done to prepare for the anticipated urgent medical needs of persons in the surrounding areas.

The release informed that expanded services are now available at these Health Centres and staff is already on site and prepared for a surge in the demand for health care from the public, given the extreme flooding in communities in the area.

Members of the public are strongly advised to visit these facilities only if urgent health care is needed so that resources can be directed to persons who are most in need at this time.

The Arouca Health Centre is located at: Corner George Street and Golden Grove Road, Arouca

The La Horquetta Health Center located at: Arthur Murray Crescent, La Horquetta Phase III

Persons who need assistance as advised to use the following Emergency contacts

Police – 999/511

Ambulance – 811

TEMA – 211

Fire – 990

Persons may also use the Disaster Management Hotline Numbers for their respective communities to get assistance.

