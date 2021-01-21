Health and Education Technical Officers to Collaborate on Plan for Schools’ Reopening.

The Ministry of Education says a smaller working group of senior technical officers will continue to collaborate on the details of the plan for the re-opening of schools.

The Ministry says the working group will be made up of technical officers from both the Ministries of Education and Health.

In a media release the Ministry says Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Education, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, and senior representatives from both Ministries met today to further discussions on the reopening of schools in the face of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical Director, Epidemiology Division at the Ministry of Health, Dr Avery Hinds, provided an update on COVID-19 status for Trinidad and Tobago, which helped to provide a context for the meeting.