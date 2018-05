Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, is claiming that confidence in the delivery of public medical care is returning.

He made the comment while speaking with reporters during a visit to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Minister Deyalsingh also appealed for closer collaboration with the private health medical institutions in terms of information sharing.

