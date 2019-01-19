There is increased concert in light of what is being described as the deplorable conditions facing the country’s public healthcare system.

Former Medical Director at the San Fernando General Hospital, Dr. Anand Chatoorgoon is criticizing the conditions at the hospital, saying he has experienced first-hand, the terrible conditions that patients at the institution have had to deal with.

He told News Power Now that there are many issues that are of grave concern at the SFGH.

He said that the appalling conditions at the Hospital lie squarely on the shoulders of the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh.

He claims the Health Minister seems unaware of just how badly things have deteriorated in the healthcare system, further questioning the decision by the Health Minister not to use available beds from Central and South, Trinidad.

Efforts to contact Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh proved futile as his phone went straight to voice mail.

Also, efforts to contact the Director of Health at the San Fernando General Hospital, Dr. Albert Persad, proved futile, while Dr. Robin Sinanan – Acting Medical Director, informed our newsroom that he was unable to comment on the issue at the time.