Health Ministry Assures There’s No Malaria Outbreak in T&T.

The Ministry of Health is assuring the public that there is no Malaria outbreak in Trinidad and Tobago.

It says the confirmed cases of malaria recorded thus far for the year are not unusual.

In a media release this afternoon the Ministry noted that the majority of confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago are imported from neighboring countries.

The Ministry pointed out that it continues to take measures to prevent the spread of malaria through integrated vector control management practices, which include: Indoor residual spraying, larviciding and spraying at the homes and surrounding areas of confirmed cases. The distribution of bed nets to suspected and confirmed cases, mapping of confirmed cases for targeted interventions using Geographic Information Systems, routine visits throughout the country to identify breeding sites and facilitate source reduction.

The Ministry said regarding the reported case, the IVCD has completed an environmental assessment inclusive of residual spraying in the location.

This activity has now been extended as per protocol into the wider Cedros area.

A multidisciplinary team from the St Patrick County Medical Officer is currently conducting surveillance and health education activities in the targeted community.

Malaria evaluators are stationed throughout the country at various health centers and at major hospitals and at the Cedros Port of Entry to collect blood samples from individuals demonstrating symptoms suggestive of malaria.

Meanwhile, the Ministry Health is reminding the public of the following personal protective measures for bite avoidance:

Use of mosquito repellents.

Screen doors and windows.

Wear protective clothing.

Keep surroundings clean.

