Health Ministry Confirms 4 New Covid-19 Cases, 101 Active in All.

Mar 4, 2021 | 0 comments

The Ministry of Health has reported four new positive cases of COVID-19.

In its latest clinical update, the Ministry noted the positive cases reported reflect the samples taken during the period March 1st – 3RD and not the last twenty-four hours.

There are now 101 active positive cases of the virus in the country.

The clinical update also stated 16 patients are at hospital with COVID-19.

Some 472 persons are in state quarantine facilities, five are at step-down facilities meanwhile, 76 are in home self-isolation.

Additionally, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in the Tobago House Of Assembly, in its latest update, stated that no new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Tobago in the previous 24 hours.

There are four active COVID-19 cases.

