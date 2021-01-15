Health Ministry Reaches Agreement with Registered Nurses Association on Covid-19 Risk Management at POSGH.

The Ministry of Health says there is agreement between the Health Minister, the North West Regional Health Authority and the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association on strategies to reduce risk of COVID-19 at Port of Spain General Hospital.

The Ministry said on Thursday Minister Terrence Deyalsingh met with three senior representatives from the N.W.R.H.A and President of the T.T.R.N.A., Idi Stuart.

In a media release, the Ministry said discussions surrounded four main areas aimed at reducing the risk of the transmission of COVID-19 at the facility.

Utilization of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to test patients before admission, increase COVID-19 staff testing, especially in instances where they have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Reduction of the patient population to allow for increased social distancing and increased nursing staff to patient ratio.

The Ministry said the meeting was cordial and productive as all parties were able to provide their perspectives and discuss solutions to challenges presented.

It said there was general agreement to solutions provided for all four areas of concern.