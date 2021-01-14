Health Staff at POSGH Experiencing Covid-19 Symptoms After Death of Elderly Man on Wednesday.

As the Ministry of Health continues to treat with an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Port of Spain General Hospital, there is word that heath staff have been testing positive for the virus.

News Power Now understands that since the death of an elderly man recently from the illness, members of staff have been experiencing symptoms of the virus. A recent outbreak of COVID19 at the Port of Spain General Hospital is said to have led to the death of an elderly man, who was warded at the facility.

According to a report, the man, who had co-morbidities, contracted the virus while being warded in the old COSTAATT building on December 22. The elderly patient was then swabbed on January 9th and returned a positive result, following which he was immediately moved into isolation.

Sadly, the patient died at around 4 pm on Wednesday while awaiting transfer into the parallel healthcare system. This news comes after 25 nurses and other staff attached to the same ward, were placed on quarantine leave for over two weeks.

Head of the Nurses Association Idi Stuart old our newsroom this morning that several members of staff have since tested positive for Covid 19. He said a meeting between TTRN and the Minister of Health proved fruitful this morning.

Stuart disclosed one of the recommendation made to the Minister was the testing of all staff in high risk areas at the hospital as well as the testing of patients. Another area of concern articulated by the Association was the reduction of patients at the POSGH.

Stuart stated that the Ministry agreed to make changes to address this issue as well as bolstering staff at the health institution.