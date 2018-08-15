Heavy Downpours Affecting Farmers. Authorities Called Upon to Assist.

President of the Food Crop Farmers Association, Shiraz Khan continues his fight for farmers especially in light of the current weather changes.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Khan said that farmers who plant on Cameron Hill have been severely affected by the heavy downpour of rain over the past two days.

Khan said there were two landslides between Monday and today; and several trees have blocked the paths where crops are usually planted.

Today he is calling on authorities to assist with moving the broken branches and clear the paths which have been blocked on the hill.

Persons who have been affected by current weather conditions and are in need of assistance can contact the ODPM Emergency line 800 ODPM (6376)

