Heritage Petroleum is confirming that an oil leak in Fyzabad over the weekend resulted in approximately two barrels of oil being spilled on the roadway.

In a media release, Heritage said the leak was discovered at around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday at the entrance to Sanderson Park, Fyzabad.

It explained that the company’s Incident Command Team was activated and personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed and all vehicular traffic was diverted.

Heritage added that the 4” pump line, which was the source of the leak, was isolated at approximately 45 minutes later and the requisite safety precautions and repair works were undertaken.

Approximately two barrels of oil were spilled.

The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service was advised of the incident and was on site to wash and remove excess oil on the roadway.

The pipeline was sealed with a temporary clamp yesterday and returned to service; all contaminated material was being removed and taken to a Heritage remediation site.

Heritage revealed that it is now scheduling the replacement of all the pipelines at the Sanderson Park Road crossing.

It assured that the relevant authorities including the Ministry of Energy & Energy Industries and the other regulatory authorities have been notified of the incident.