Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Jorge Valero confirmed on Thursday that high level talks are underway in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

The government and opposition have been engaged in a bitter power struggle since January.

The timing of the talks is a surprise, however, as it comes just days after 10 opposition lawmakers were stripped of their immunity and charged with treason, and shortly after opposition leader Juan Guaidó said he was considering asking the US to launch a military intervention to oust President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Previous attempts at meditation between the two Venezuelan sides have failed, with the opposition alleging the government only engaged in them, to divide their rivals and buy time.

