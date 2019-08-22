Hermina Doughty, the sister of Independent Senator Hazel Thompson Ahye, has been reported missing.

The retired Nurse was last seen around noon on Saturday driving her silver Nissan Wingroad PBR 634 on the Dinsley Road towards the Eastern Main Road in Tacarigua.

She failed to attend a family mass on Sunday morning at Arouca Holy Trinity R.C. Church and the Towers Prayer Group meeting at the R.C. Cathedral on Monday.

Ms Doughty was awarded the Florence Nightingale award for excellence in nursing a few years ago, by the regional health authority. She was in charge of the Blanchisseuse Health centre for many years, when other health personnel were unwilling to serve there. Until recently she worked at the Arima health facility.

The family has checked with the Arouca police, Anti kidnapping squad, hospitals, hotels and other public places, to no avail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hermina Doughty is asked to contact the police urgently.