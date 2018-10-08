Hiring Ex-Soldiers As SRPs Is Nothing New, Says Commissioner Griffith.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, a former Defence Force captain, has confirmed hiring two former soldiers as Special Reserve Police Officers.

Speaking to News Power Now on Sunday, Commissioner Griffith failed to see the brouhaha behind his decision to recruit former soldiers into the TTPS

Mr Griffith made it clear, that this is nothing new and he is adamant that he would be seeking to add the best minds to help transform the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Mr Griffith says he will continue to seek the knowledge even if it is from outside because it is all about improving the various sections of the Police Service

