Assistant Director, Town and Country Planning, Ancil Kirk, says it is being proposed that under the reformed Local Government System the various regional corporations be made directly responsible for applications deemed simple development projects.

Mr. Kirk gave the explanation during a recent sitting of the Joint Select Committee of the Parliament, on the Miscellaneous Provisions, Local Government Reform Bill 2019.

Deputy Permanent Secretary, in the Ministry of Planning Murray Hinds, gave some insight into what cases the regional corporations will be able to address under the revised local government model.

JSC member, Dr. Suruj Rambachan, suggested that the time has come to turn these ideas into action.