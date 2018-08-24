Hospital Security Guard Charged With Abuse, Having Had Sex With A Corpse.

A hospital security guard in Memphis was charged with abuse of a corpse after witnesses found him having sex with a female corpse in the hospital morg

A hospital security guard in Memphis was charged with abuse of a corpse after witnesses found him having sex with a female corpse in the hospital morgue.

An official with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation and a hospital security staffer discovered Cameron Wright, 23, of Memphis in the body storage room Thursday at St. Francis Hospital, about 12 miles east of downtown. He has been fired, hospital officials said.

“Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority. The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable,” St. Francis Hospital officials said in a statement.

Wright admitted to Memphis police that he had intercourse with the dead woman, whose identity was not released.

SOURCE- USA Today.

