Hundreds Turn Out To Show Support For The Legalization Of Marijuana.

Hundreds of persons turned out on Sunday to show their support for the legalization of marijuana.

Chants of “legalize it” could be heard as pro-marijuana activists packed Woodford Square.

The activists filled the square with banners, placards and informative posters highlighting the various uses and health benefits of the marijuana plant and its by-products.

Even with a police presence on the outskirts of the square, several persons nonchalantly indulged in the use of the herb as they advocated its legalization.

Government Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who sits on the Cabinet subcommittee on the legalization of marijuana, was invited to the event and did indeed make an appearance.

He stated that consultations were taking place and but urged persons to take caution in their methods of advocacy.

Minister Hinds also said the legalization of marijuana will be addressed by the Government when the budget debate comes to an end.

