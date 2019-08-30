Hurricane Dorian is predicted to hit the northern Bahamas and parts of the southeastern United States this weekend, unleashing sustained rain and wind speeds tracking around 130 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Storm predictions were dire enough for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency ahead of its arrival.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also declared a state of emergency in several counties before the storm makes landfall.

Hurricanes with winds exceeding 130 miles per hour are classified by the National Hurricane Center as Category 4 — a grouping that often leads to “catastrophic damage.”

SOURCE – TIME