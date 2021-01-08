Husband Charged With School Teacher’s Murder.



A 47-year-old bank employee has been charged with the murder of his wife, a school teacher.

Kurt Sylvester was charged with murder on Thursday, following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

Sylvester was arrested and charged relative to the circumstances surrounding death of his wife, Suzette Sylvester, which occurred on Monday 4th January, 2021.

At around 6.15am on Monday, police responded to a report at Mowlah Road, Preysal Village, Couva.

On arrival at the said address, officers met an occupant of the home, who directed them to a bedroom at the said address. Officers proceeded to the bedroom, where they found the body of a female, who at the time was wrapped in a green and white bed sheet, with blood in the area of her head and on the floor.

The EHS arrived on the scene and made checks for signs of life, but found no vital signs. The District Medical Officer visited the scene, viewed the body, and pronounced the woman dead.

Around 6.20 am on Monday, the accused gave himself up at the Chaguanas Police Station, where he was arrested.