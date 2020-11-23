Illegal Venezuelans Ordered To Be Returned By High Court

High Court Judge, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams has ordered that 19 Venezuelan women and their children, who were deported without proper procedure, be brought into custody by Monday afternoon.

Quinlan-Williams made the order last night, following a protracted emergency virtual hearing.

The women and children were detained after arriving in Chatham last Tuesday.

Reports are that the migrants were placed unto two civilian vessels and escorted out of T&T waters by the Coast Guard around 11.30 am yesterday.

However, instead of being returned to Venezuela, they were left at sea in the hope of being allowed to return.

Quinlan-William has now ordered the return of the group.

The migrants are being represented by Nafeesa Mohammed and Jerome Riley.