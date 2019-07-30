Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says he is sticking with legal advice he has received concerning the request by the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago that impeachment proceedings be brought against Chief Justice, Ivor Archie.

Speaking at the People’s National Movement’s Diego Martin West Annual Conference on Sunday, Dr. Rowley said he has sought legal guidance on this matter and was advised to not go the way of the Law Association’s request.

Dr. Rowley said he dealt with this matter in a transparent way when certain requests were made by the Law Association.

In a letter dated July 28ththe Law Association said the major concern as expressed in the report submitted to the Prime Minister and at its Special General Meeting held on December 11th2018, was the allegation that the Chief Justice made certain recommendations to the Housing Development Corporation for housing on behalf of certain applicants and followed that up with lobbying of certain HDC officers.