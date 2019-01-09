Former Communication Workers Union President, Joseph Remy, says the industrial relations climate in this country is volatile with trade unions and the Government set to operate in a confrontational environment.

He made his comments as part of Power 102’s In Focus programme on the Industrial Relations Climate.

Speaking on the power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM, Mr Remy described 2018 as a destructive year for the labour movement.

Meanwhile, also speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, General Secretary of the National Trade Union Centre, Michael Annisette said the labour movement is considering removing itself from the National Tripartite Advisory Council.

He cited specific examples including the failure of the Government to keep its end of the bargain in wage negotiations.