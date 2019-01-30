In_Focus_Jan_30_2019_-_In_Focus_-_PT_1_Glenn_Ramadharsingh_Adrian_Leonce_Taharqa_Obika_Stephen_Harper.1548870792.jpgGlenn Ramadharsingh Chairman Of The Siparia Regional Corporation and Former Social Development Minister, Adrian Leonce MP for Laventille East/ Moruga, Taharqa Obika UNC Opposition Senator, Stephen Harper Councillor for Belmont South