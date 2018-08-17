In Focus “Representation”

The Representation of The Peoples Act of Trinidad & Tobago makes provisions for eligible Nationals to have the franchise to vote for their choice of a Member of Parliament in The House of Representatives.

This essentially means the winning candidate advocates, on their behalf, in The Parliament. Constituents in Trinidad & Tobago’s 41 constituencies have many expectations in terms of Representation: – Infrastructure, Services, Jobs and to be their voice on Legislative and other issues affecting Trinidad & Tobago.

This Wednesday we go In Focus on “Representation”

WE hand the airwaves of Power 102 over to YOU – the People

Post to our message board, website and App, and call all day Wednesday

Tell us Your Constituency, your Elected member of Parliament , your Councilor for your area… and if you feel you are being adequately Represented. What’s working for you in your area, What’s not working … and What would you like to see done by your MP & Councilor

In Focus All day this Wednesday…The Issue of Representation …..only on Power 102 Empowering You!!!

