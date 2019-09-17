There are reports of flooding around the country, today. Earlier this morning, citizens reported flooding in Cocorite opposite the West Shaw Hospital, which contributed to standstill traffic in the area and also Independence Square in Port of Spain.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 – Yellow Level for Trinidad and Tobago that will last till Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

The TTMS indicates that there is a medium chance (65%) of intense showers/thunderstorms developing by late morning today and a high chance (80%) during predawn hours on Wednesday. This activity will be intermittent with some settled periods but in the event of heavy downpours, street/flash flooding and gusty winds could be expected. The possibility of landslides/landslips could also be heightened during this period.

A Yellow Level means there is a moderate risk to public safety, livelihoods and property. Conditions may cause disruptions in a few places. However, the level of disruption could be reduced if persons monitor conditions and reduce their level of exposure.

Persons residing or working in flood-prone or landslip prone areas are urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

The ODPM wishes to underscore that Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tropical storm or hurricane threat, watch or warning.