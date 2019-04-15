Tobago Councillor Kwesi De Vignes says there will be some initial inconvenience if the island is to enjoy the benefits of infrastructural development.

He made the claim while speaking on the programme Impact T&T on Power 102.1 Fm on Sunday.

Speaking with host, Andy Johnson, Mr Des Vignes explained that because the island is so small and so much of its land is protected, there will be those who are negatively affected by the airport expansion project.

However, he argued that this was for the greater good as it would facilitate growth and development on the island.

Mr Des Vignes accused the Peace Movement, which is said to be representative group for the residents, of being politically aligned and feeding misinformation to the residents in order to gain political mileage.

He further called their legitimacy into question as he claimed they do not appear to represent the majority of the affected residents.