Independent Senator, Paul Richards, says there are challenges with respect to special needs children in Trinidad and Tobago.

He complemented the state for the significant amount of money allocated in this area but expressed concern with respect to spending of the funds.

Mr Richards made the comments while contributing to a private motion in the Senate on Tuesday, calling for the development and implementation of a strategy to assist children with disabilities and learning needs.

He also noted the need for proper assessment to monitor the behavior of students and performing poorly academically.

Also speaking on the issue was Education Minister, Anthony Garcia.

He told the Senate that the state has many measures in place to address difficulties facing students with learning needs.

Minister Garcia revealed that the government has to expand learning facilities for students with special needs.